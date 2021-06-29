C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $130,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.76. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $159.24 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.