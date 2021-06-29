C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. 3,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,229. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.