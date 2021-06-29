C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,146 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

