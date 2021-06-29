C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $18.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,922. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

