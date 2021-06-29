Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.41 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Bytom has a total market cap of $90.70 million and $15.41 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00404697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,687,222,388 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,937,457 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

