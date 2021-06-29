Burger Swap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.60 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00011287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $50.73 million and $7.60 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00685654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,797,168 coins and its circulating supply is 12,422,168 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

