Burberry Group plc Declares Annual Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

BURBY opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURBY shares. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

