BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.