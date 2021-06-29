BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.120-$6.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.02 billion-$6.25 billion.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.55.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut BRP to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

