Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38.

Shares of BRKS opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.09.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

