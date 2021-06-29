Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38.
Shares of BRKS opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.
Several brokerages have commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
