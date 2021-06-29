Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 19,500 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

