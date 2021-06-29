Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BRKL stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.24.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

