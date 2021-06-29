Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP.UN stock opened at C$47.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$36.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.28%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.