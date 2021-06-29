Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BKD. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of BKD opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

