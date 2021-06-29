Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $264.25

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $251.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.64. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

