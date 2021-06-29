Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $47.75

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lazard by 3,041.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

