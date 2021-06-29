Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $27.68

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

DVN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 304,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

