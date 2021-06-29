Brokerages Set CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) PT at $21.13

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 248,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,908. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.34.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CorMedix by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

