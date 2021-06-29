Brokerages Set Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Target Price at $78.25

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BLKB opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

