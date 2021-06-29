Brokerages Set adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target at $203.00

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 12-month low of $129.08 and a 12-month high of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.78.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.69%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

