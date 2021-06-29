Brokerages Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Target Price at CHF 27.46

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 27.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

