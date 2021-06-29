Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Viasat reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

VSAT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 17,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.00, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.