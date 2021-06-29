Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.50 EPS

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.04. 64,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,808. The company has a market capitalization of $963.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

