Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post sales of $12.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,552. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.