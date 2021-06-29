Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. KB Home reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

