Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.98 on Friday. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.60 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

