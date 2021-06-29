Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. 1,450,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.