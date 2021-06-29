Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.18 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $10.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,651.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $48.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $333.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.