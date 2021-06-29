Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.18 Million

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $10.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,651.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $48.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $333.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

