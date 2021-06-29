Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce sales of $25.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.98 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $15.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $106.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,059 shares of company stock worth $3,983,262 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

