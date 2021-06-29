Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 9,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.