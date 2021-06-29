Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

IMUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Immunic stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $283.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

