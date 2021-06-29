Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $9.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $39.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $41.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.93 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 500,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,926,226. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

