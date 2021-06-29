Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 2,060.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 769,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

AGEN opened at $5.42 on Friday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.37.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

