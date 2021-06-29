Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $160.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

