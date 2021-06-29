Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.05. 389,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,556. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $123.87 and a 12-month high of $167.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

