Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

BRMK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

