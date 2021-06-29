British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,816 ($36.79) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,768.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have bought a total of 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590 in the last quarter.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.