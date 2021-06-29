British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,816 ($36.79) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,768.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48).
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
