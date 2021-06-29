Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Has $798.58 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 471.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 36.1% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $798,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. 97,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765,825. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

