Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the May 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEDU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 30,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,061. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $516.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEDU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

