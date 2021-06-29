Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the May 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BEDU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 30,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,061. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $516.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.93.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEDU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
