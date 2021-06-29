Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Scholar Education.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEDU. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 30,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $516.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.