Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Camping World worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

