Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,315 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nelnet worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nelnet by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NNI opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,269,700. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

