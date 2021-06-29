Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of Knoll worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Knoll by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knoll by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

