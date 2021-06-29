Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

