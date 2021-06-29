Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 407,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

