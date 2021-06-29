Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

