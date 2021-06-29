Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

