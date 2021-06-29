Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after buying an additional 358,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,467.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

