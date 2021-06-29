Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 186.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,596 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $6,457,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,878 shares of company stock valued at $18,032,159 over the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

