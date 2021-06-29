Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 69,479 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Griffon worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Griffon by 12.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

GFF stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

